MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €51.25 ($53.95).

MOR opened at €18.46 ($19.43) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. The firm has a market cap of $630.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €18.84 ($19.83) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($76.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.84.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

