Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $267.34

Shares of Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.34 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($2.90). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 238.50 ($2.94), with a volume of 37,142 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.92.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

