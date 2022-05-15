Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MYO opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 72.41% and a negative net margin of 66.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 2.5% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myomo by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

