Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $48,633.97 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $48,633.97 and $4,881.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,035,035 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

