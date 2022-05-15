Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the April 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NPSNY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 119,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,184. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Naspers has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Investec downgraded Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

