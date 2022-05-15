National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 37.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. National Instruments has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.