Needham & Company LLC Trims ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Target Price to $14.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ACV Auctions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of ACVA opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

