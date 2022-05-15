Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Update

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a growth of 69.9% from the April 15th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,349,462. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Netflix by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.31.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

