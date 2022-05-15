New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.37)-$(0.31) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.55 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.09.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $128,648.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,748 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,959. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in New Relic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in New Relic by 282.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

