New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

