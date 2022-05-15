New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,968. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.