NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 196.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $331.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.15. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

