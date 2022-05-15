NFT Alley Market Capitalization Reaches $11,950.81 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $11,950.81 and $65,187.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00498914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00037939 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,597.87 or 1.87967305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004532 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.