NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.99 Million

Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) will post sales of $519.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.50 million to $523.80 million. NICE reported sales of $458.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.29.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average of $251.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NICE by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

