Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NICFF remained flat at $$22.90 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.42. Nichias has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $22.90.
Nichias Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nichias (NICFF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Nichias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichias and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.