Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $14.84 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.84 million and approximately $405,481.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,067.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.61 or 0.06864496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00227758 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.34 or 0.00683470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00548856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070497 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,899,504,435 coins and its circulating supply is 9,332,504,435 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

