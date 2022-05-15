Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NKTX opened at $14.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Nkarta has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $40.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

In other Nkarta news, Director Simeon George bought 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nkarta by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

