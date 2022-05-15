NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NN Group from €63.00 ($66.32) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NN Group from €52.50 ($55.26) to €56.50 ($59.47) in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

NNGRY stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. 28,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,293. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

