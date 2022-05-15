Noah (NYSE:NOAH) versus Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Financial Contrast

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Noah and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $673.68 million 1.44 $206.21 million $2.69 5.98 Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 1.15 $17.32 million ($0.81) -13.60

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Noah and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Noah presently has a consensus price target of $49.76, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Noah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Sculptor Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 30.16% 15.60% 11.97% Sculptor Capital Management 9.08% 19.54% 5.34%

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noah beats Sculptor Capital Management on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. It offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly-raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. The company also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

