Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €32.00 ($33.68) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NKRKY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

