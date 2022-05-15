Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $16.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JWN traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

