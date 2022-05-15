Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $296.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.42 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.44.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.13.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

