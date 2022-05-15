Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Cerner by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

