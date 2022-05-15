Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.71 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

