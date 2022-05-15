Norinchukin Bank The Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,063,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 72.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

