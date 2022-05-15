NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives C$15.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 511,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,340. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.35 and a 52 week high of C$14.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.