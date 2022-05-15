NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Griffin Securities raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,922,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,512. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NOV will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at about $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,249,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 278.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,025,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,546,000 after buying an additional 3,698,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

