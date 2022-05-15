Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $171,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,752. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

