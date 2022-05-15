Nsure.Network (NSURE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $526,674.00

Nsure.Network (NSURE) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $120,358.43 and $526,674.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00105407 BTC.

Nsure.Network Coin Profile

Nsure.Network (NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

Nsure.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars.

