NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.37 Million

NULS (NULS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00502605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037211 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.18 or 1.88631103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

