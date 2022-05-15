NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,953,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,972,084. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $135.43 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $515.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

