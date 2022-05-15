Nwam LLC Acquires 21,003 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569,874 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,289,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,183,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,151,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,705,000 after acquiring an additional 934,701 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. 1,583,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $54.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

