Nwam LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $144.50. 2,373,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,879. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.88 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.