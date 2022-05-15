Nwam LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,974,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. 2,641,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.17 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

