Nwam LLC Purchases 4,560 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,782,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,994. The company has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

