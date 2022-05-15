Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $8.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.96. Oasis Petroleum posted earnings of $2.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 214.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $35.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.69 to $39.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $39.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.95 to $51.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE OAS traded up $5.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.46. 258,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,194. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.20. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $71.24 and a 12-month high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

