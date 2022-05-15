OceanEx Token Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,359.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $759,429.25 and $4,359.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00506673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00037141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,894.75 or 1.77103997 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

