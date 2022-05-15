Oddz Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $84,312.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.34 or 0.00523863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00035924 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,768.88 or 1.95665502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

