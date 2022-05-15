ODUWA Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,484.98 or 1.00176939 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00039849 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

