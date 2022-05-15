Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $97.70 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.71.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

