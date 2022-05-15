Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Update

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ OPOF traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Old Point Financial during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 47,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

