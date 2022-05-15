Olyseum Trading Down 25.2% This Week (OLY)

Olyseum (OLY) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. In the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. Olyseum has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $11,724.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00036960 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,580.38 or 2.00588677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,004,912 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

