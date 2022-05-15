OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of ONEW traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 133,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,081. The company has a market cap of $540.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

