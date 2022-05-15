Oppenheimer Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $74.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE APP opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.71. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 122.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $139,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 32,882.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

