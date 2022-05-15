Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,400 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. 6,700,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29. The company has a market capitalization of $189.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

