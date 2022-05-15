Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.94 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.