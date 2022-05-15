Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Cut by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,814,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,145,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.
Organon & Co. Profile (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.