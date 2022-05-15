Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Otter Tail stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 65.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

