Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $6.50 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.