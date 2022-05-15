Oxford Square Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $3.99 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $198.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,476.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,461,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 159,333 shares of company stock worth $640,619. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

