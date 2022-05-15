PAID Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,776.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $64,776.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAID Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.